Added: 30.03.2020 18:29 | 13 views | 0 comments

Scientists from Gero Pte. Ltd., Singapore, have used a deep neural network to search for host-target acting antivirals among experimental and approved drugs with potential activity against SARS-CoV-2, a novel coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease. “We used our AI drug discovery platform to identify molecules with potential effects on the coronavirus replication,” the researchers [...]