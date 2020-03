TESS Discovers Its First Thick-Disk Exoplanet



Added: 30.03.2020 15:12 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sci-news.com



Astronomers using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) have spotted an Earth-sized planet orbiting LHS 1815, a star in the thick disk of our Milky Way Galaxy. Current theories postulate that the Milky Way Galaxy is made up of several components: a thin disk, a thick disk, a halo and a bulge. Solar neighborhood stars [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: NASA