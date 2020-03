Designing lightweight glass for efficient cars, wind turbines



A new machine-learning algorithm for exploring lightweight, very stiff glass compositions can help design next-gen materials for more efficient vehicles and wind turbines. Glasses can reinforce polymers to generate composite materials that provide similar strengths as metals but with less weight. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Mac