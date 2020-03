Forgotten tale of phage therapy history revealed



Added: 27.03.2020 18:20 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: screencrush.com



In the current situation when the fear of virus infections in the public is common, it is good to remember that some viruses can be extremely beneficial for humankind, even save lives. Such viruses, phages, infect bacteria. Recent research shed some light on the phage therapy history. It revealed that Brazil was a strong user and developer of phage therapy in 1920-40's. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Bacteria Tags: Brazil