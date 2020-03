Standardizing COVID-19 data analysis to aid international research efforts



Researchers have launched a new database to advance the international research efforts studying COVID-19. The publicly-available, free-to-use resource can be used by researchers from around the world to study how different variations of the virus grow, mutate and make proteins. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Cher