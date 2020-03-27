A new battery chemistry promises safer high-voltage lithium-ion batteries



For the first time, researchers who explore the physical and chemical properties of electrical energy storage have found a new way to improve lithium-ion batteries. They successfully increased not only the voltage delivery of a lithium-ion battery but also its ability to suppress dangerous conditions that affect the current range of batteries. This improved lithium-ion battery could make longer journeys in electric vehicles possible and lead to the creation of a new generation of home energy storage, both with improved fire safety. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Fire, Cher Tags: Chemicals