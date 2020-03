Added: 26.03.2020 19:25 | 13 views | 0 comments

A research team led by Harvard University scientist Julie McGeoch has found a never-before-seen protein inside a meteorite called Acfer 086. Acfer 086 is one of a large collection of meteorites found in the Algerian Sahara desert. The small space rock was found in Agemour, Algeria, in 1990 and weighed only 173 grams. Acfer 086 [...]