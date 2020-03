Less ice, more methane from northern lakes: A result from global warming



Added: 26.03.2020 18:21 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikivoyage.org



Shorter and warmer winters lead to an increase in emissions of methane from northern lakes, according to a new study. Longer ice-free periods contribute to increased methane emissions. In Finland, emissions of methane from lakes could go up by as much as 60%. More in www.sciencedaily.com »