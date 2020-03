Snake Venom Evolved for Prey Acquisition, New Study Shows



Added: 26.03.2020 14:54 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: www.rdmag.com



Snake venom did not evolve as self-defense, according to a paper published in the journal Toxins. To provide efficient defense from a predator, the snake venom would need to provide sufficient instant pain to deter the predator and enable the snake to escape, much as a bee-sting hurts immediately. Surprisingly, few venomous snake bites cause [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »