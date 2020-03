New Pterosaur Fossils Unearthed in Morocco



Added: 26.03.2020 13:23 | 16 views | 0 comments



Source: lgffoundation.cfsites.org



Paleontologists have uncovered the remains of three species of fish-eating toothed pterosaurs in the Cretaceous-period Kem Kem beds of Morocco. Pterosaurs were Earth’s first winged vertebrates, with birds and bats making their appearances much later. They thrived from about 210 to 65 million years ago, when they were wiped out by the asteroid that also [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Asteroids