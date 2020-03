Weedy rice is unintended legacy of Green Revolution



Source: en.wikipedia.org



Weedy rice is a feral form of rice that infests paddies worldwide and aggressively outcompetes cultivated varieties. A new study led by biologists at Washington University in St. Louis shows that weed populations have evolved multiple times from cultivated rice, and a strikingly high proportion of contemporary Asian weed strains can be traced to a few Green Revolution cultivars that were widely grown in the late 20th century. More in www.sciencedaily.com » St. Louis, Ice T Tags: Washington