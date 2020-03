Added: 25.03.2020 19:48 | 19 views | 0 comments

In a study of patients with the severe COVID-19 disease hospitalized on ventilators, a team of researchers in Wuhan, China, found that lying face down was better for the lungs. Southeast University’s Professor Haibo Qiu, Zhongda Hospital’s Professor Chun Pan and colleagues were in charge of the treatment of 12 patients with severe COVID-19-related acute [...]