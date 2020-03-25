ï»¿Wednesday, 25 March 2020
Analysis predicts purified fish oil could prevent thousands of cardiovascular events
Added: 25.03.2020 17:15 | 14 views | 0 comments
Researchers have conducted a statistical analysis that predicts more than 70,000 heart attacks, strokes and other adverse cardiovascular events could be prevented each year in the U.S. through the use of a highly purified fish oil therapy.
