Patients who Take ACEIs and ARBs May Be at Increased Risk of Severe COVID-19

Angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors (ACEIs) and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) may increase the risk of severe COVID-19 cases, according to a hypothesis proposed by Professor James Diaz of Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center. ACEIs and ARBs are highly recommended medications for patients with cardiovascular diseases, such as refractory hypertension, coronary artery disease, heart failure, and [...]