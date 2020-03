Astronomers Map Out Three Nearby Molecular Clouds



Astronomers using the Nobeyama 45-m Radio Telescope in Japan have carried out mapping observations toward three nearby molecular clouds: Orion A, Aquila Rift, and Messier 17 (M17). “We know that stars such as the Sun are born from interstellar gas clouds,” said Dr. Fumitaka Nakamura, an astronomer at the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan (NAOJ), and [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Japan