Scientists have explored how an excited state of matter -- excitons -- behaves in phosphorene, a two-dimensional material that could be used in LEDs, solar cells, and other optoelectronic devices. The researchers found that they can control whether excitons interact in one or two dimensions within phosphorene, enhancing its prospects as a new material in optoelectronic devices.