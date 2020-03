New mathematical model can more effectively track epidemics



Added: 25.03.2020 15:08 | 20 views | 0 comments



Source: www.mothership.sg



As COVID-19 spreads worldwide, leaders are relying on mathematical models to make public health and economic decisions. A new model improves tracking of epidemics by accounting for mutations in diseases. Now, the researchers are working to apply their model to allow leaders to evaluate the effects of countermeasures to epidemics before they deploy them. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Economy