High-efficiency laser for silicon chips



Added: 25.03.2020 0:20 | 18 views | 0 comments



Source: www.slideshare.net



Transistors work electrically, but data can be transmitted more quickly by using light. Scientists have now come a step closer to integrating lasers directly in silicon chips. They have developed a compatible semiconductor laser made of germanium and tin, whose efficiency is comparable with conventional GaAs semiconductor lasers on Si. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists Tags: Germany