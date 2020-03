Added: 24.03.2020 20:07 | 15 views | 0 comments

Having a baby is stressful enough without COVID-19 pandemic, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, and all the associated misinformation. If you’re pregnant and/or due to give birth soon, it’s best to get information from trusted sources such as the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Royal College of Obstetricians and the Australian Government Department of Health. [...]