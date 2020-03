Added: 17.03.2020 19:44 | 10 views | 0 comments

An international team of paleoanthropologists led by the University of the Witwatersrand has examined the first cervical vertebra (atlas) of the ‘Little Foot,’ a 3.67 million-year-old Australopithecus prometheus specimen from the Sterkfontein cave in South Africa comprised of a skull and associated postcranial skeleton. “The atlas plays a crucial role in vertebrate biology,” said Dr. [...]