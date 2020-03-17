'Little Foot' skull reveals how this more than 3 million year old human ancestor lived



Added: 17.03.2020 14:38 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



High-resolution micro-CT scanning of the skull of the fossil specimen known as 'Little Foot' has revealed some aspects of how this Australopithecus species used to live more than 3 million years ago. More in www.sciencedaily.com »