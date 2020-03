How horses can save the permafrost



Permafrost soils in the Arctic are thawing. In Russia, experiments are now being conducted in which herds of horses, bison and reindeer are being used to combat this effect. A study shows for the first time that this method could significantly slow the loss of permafrost soils. Theoretically speaking, 80 percent of all permafrost soils around the globe could be preserved until the year 2100.