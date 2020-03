Predicting reaction results: Machines learn chemistry



Added: 17.03.2020 17:07 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.freedomfightersforamerica.com



In the production of chemical compounds, the success of each individual reaction depends on numerous parameters. It is not always possible, even for experienced chemists, to predict whether a reaction will take place and how well it will work. In order to remedy this situation, chemists and computer scientists have now developed a tool based on artificial intelligence. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Scientists, Mac Tags: Chemicals