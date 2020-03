‘Stealth Transmission’ Facilitates Rapid Geographic Spread of SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus



Undetected cases, many of which were likely not severely symptomatic, were largely responsible for the rapid geographic spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in China, according to a new study. "The explosion of COVID-19 cases in China was largely driven by individuals with mild, limited, or no symptoms who went undetected," said Professor Jeffrey Shaman,