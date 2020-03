Astronomers Discover First Pulsating White Dwarf in Eclipsing Binary System



Added: 17.03.2020 13:14 | 7 views | 0 comments



Astronomers have spotted a pulsating white dwarf star in the binary stellar system SDSS J115219.99+024814.4 (SDSS J1152+0248 for short). White dwarfs are the burnt-out cores of Sun-like stars and are the fate of 97% of the stars in our Milky Way Galaxy. The internal structure and composition of white dwarfs are hidden by their high [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »