Scientists Find Mysterious Praying Mantis Petroglyph in Iran



Added: 16.03.2020 19:33 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: businessinsider.com



An international team of archaeologists and entomologists has discovered and examined an ancient arthropod-like petroglyph at the Teymareh rock art site in central Iran. The motif of a six-legged creature with raptorial forearms was found on a 30-degree sloped boulder in the vicinity of Sarkubeh village in the Teymareh region of Iran’s Markazi province during [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Iran Tags: Scientists