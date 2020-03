Added: 16.03.2020 13:51 | 9 views | 0 comments

Daily avocado intake over 12 weeks improved the ability to focus attention and increased concentrations of lutein among adults with overweight and obesity, a new study by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Eastern Illinois University researchers has found. “Avocados are high in lutein, a dietary component associated with cognitive benefits,” said study first author [...]