Facebook language changes before an emergency hospital visit



Source: news.abs-cbn.com



A new study reveals that the language people use on Facebook subtly changes before they make a visit to the emergency department (ED). A team of researchers provides more evidence that social media is often an unseen signal of medical distress and could be used to better understand the contexts in which patients seek care, such as during the current COVID-19 pandemic.