Paleontologists Find New Dinosaur Tracks on Scotland’s Isle of Skye



The footprints of stegosaurs, carnivorous theropods and huge herbivorous ornithopod dinosaurs that date back to 170 million years ago (Middle Jurassic epoch) have been discovered on the Isle of Skye, Scotland. Skye is one of the few places in the world were fossils from the Middle Jurassic epoch can be found. Discoveries on the island [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Scotland