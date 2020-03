COVID-19 appears less severe in children



Added: 13.03.2020 15:21 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.jellypages.com



As outbreaks of COVID-19 disease caused by the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) continue worldwide, there's reassuring evidence that children have fewer symptoms and less severe disease. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Children