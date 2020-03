Western Lowland Gorillas Display Territorial Behavior, New Study Says



Groups of western lowland gorillas (Gorilla gorilla gorilla) recognize ownership of specific regions; they are also more likely to avoid contact with other groups the closer they are to the centre of their neighbors' home range, for fear of conflict, according to a new study. Territoriality is widespread among apes, having been observed in gibbons,