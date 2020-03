Study details first known person-to-person transmission of new coronavirus in U.S.

New research describes in detail the first locally-transmitted case of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which causes COVID-19, in the USA, from a woman who had recently traveled to China and transmitted the infection to her husband.