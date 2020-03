Perturbation-free studies of single molecules



Researchers of the University of Basel have developed a new method with which individual isolated molecules can be studied precisely -- without destroying the molecule or even influencing its quantum state. This highly sensitive technique for probing molecules is widely applicable and paves the way for a range of new applications in the fields of quantum science, spectroscopy and chemistry.