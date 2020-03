Added: 12.03.2020 21:21 | 13 views | 0 comments

Scientists from La Jolla Institute for Immunology, the J. Craig Venter Institute and the University of California, San Diego used existing data from known coronaviruses to predict which parts of SARS-CoV-2, a novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, are capable of activating the human immune system. When the immune system encounters a bacterium [...]