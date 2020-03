Added: 12.03.2020 18:14 | 3 views | 0 comments

A team of researchers from Louisiana State University, Indonesian Institute of Sciences, Museums Victoria and the University of Melbourne has discovered a new species of musk shrew living on Indonesia’s Sulawesi Island. The newfound species belongs to Crocidura (commonly called musk shrews or white-toothed shrews), a genus of over 180 species in the subfamily Crocidurinae. [...]