A molecular map for the plant sciences



Source: medicalxpress.com



Plants are essential for life on earth. They provide food for essentially all organisms, oxygen for breathing, and they regulate the climate of the planet. Proteins play a key role in controlling all aspects of life including plants. A team of scientists has now mapped around 18,000 of all the proteins found in the model plant Arabidopsis thaliana. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists