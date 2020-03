Heat stress may affect more than 1.2 billion people annually by 2100



Heat stress from extreme heat and humidity will annually affect areas now home to 1.2 billion people by 2100, assuming current greenhouse gas emissions, according to a new study. That's more than four times the number of people affected today, and more than 12 times the number who would have been affected without industrial era global warming. More in www.sciencedaily.com »