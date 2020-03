'Spillway' for electrons could keep lithium metal batteries from catching fire



Nanoengineers developed a safety feature that prevents lithium metal batteries from rapidly overheating and catching fire in case of an internal short circuit. The clever tweak does not prevent battery failure, but rather provides advance warning of failure and makes it much safer. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Fire