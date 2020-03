VLT Spies Iron Raining on Ultrahot Exoplanet WASP-76b



WASP-76b, a gas-giant exoplanet located some 640 light-years away in the constellation of Pisces, has a day side where temperatures climb above 2,400 degrees Celsius (4,352 degrees Fahrenheit), high enough to vaporize metals; strong winds carry iron vapor to the cooler night side where it condenses into iron droplets. WASP-76b is tidally-locked to its star. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Temperatures