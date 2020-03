COVID-19 Has Median Incubation Period of 5.1 Days: Study



Added: 11.03.2020 19:11 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: yicaiglobal.com



An analysis of data on infections from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), a novel human coronavirus that causes the respiratory illness COVID-19, yielded an estimate of 5.1 days for the median disease incubation period. This median time from exposure to onset of symptoms suggests that the 14-day quarantine period used by the [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Cuba Tags: Export