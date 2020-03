Some domesticated plants ignore beneficial soil microbes



Added: 10.03.2020 23:20 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.worldatlas.com



A review by biologists finds that plant domestication has often had a negative effect on plant microbiomes, making domesticated plants more dependent on fertilizer and other soil amendments than their wild relatives. To make crops more productive and sustainable, the authors recommend reintroduction of genes from the wild relatives of commercial crops that restore domesticated plants' ability to interact with beneficial soil microbes. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Genes Tags: Oil