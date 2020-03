Mangrove conservation can pay for itself in flood protection



The natural coastal defenses provided by mangrove forests reduce annual flooding significantly in critical hotspots around the world. Without mangroves, flood damages would increase by more than $65 billion annually, and 15 million more people would be flooded, according to a new study. More in www.sciencedaily.com »