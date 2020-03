Mars Express Sees Intriguing Geological Features in Moreux Crater



The High Resolution Stereo Camera on ESA’s Mars Express orbiter has captured stunning images of Moreux crater, a huge impact crater in the Terra Sabaea region of the Red Planet. When compared to other impact craters on both Mars and Earth, Moreux crater appears a little misshapen and messy - the result of ongoing erosion [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Mars Tags: EU