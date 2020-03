Researchers Create Atlas of Protein-Coding Genes in Mammalian Brain



Added: 10.03.2020 15:11 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.bic.mni.mcgill.ca



The Brain Atlas explores the protein expression in the mammalian brain by visualization and integration of data from three species of mammals: human, pig and mouse. The open-access resource is based on the analysis of nearly 1,900 brain samples covering 27 brain regions. “As expected the blueprint for the brain is shared among mammals, but [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Cher Tags: Genes