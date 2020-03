Astronomers Spot Rare Eclipsing Brown-Dwarf Binary System



Added: 10.03.2020 12:44 | 9 views | 0 comments



Astronomers using robotic telescopes at ESO’s newest planet-hunting SPECULOOS (Search for habitable Planets EClipsing ULtra-cOOl Stars) Observatory in Chile have spotted a very rare eclipsing brown dwarf binary in 2M1510, a triple system located 119 light-years away in the constellation of Libra. The detection of eclipsing brown dwarfs is extremely rare - only one other [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Planes