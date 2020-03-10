Stone-age 'likes': Eggshell beads exchanged over 30,000 years ago



Added: 10.03.2020 3:19 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.youtube.com



A clump of grass grows on an outcrop of shale 33,000 years ago. An ostrich pecks at the grass, and atoms taken up from the shale and into the grass become part of the eggshell the ostrich lays. More in www.sciencedaily.com »