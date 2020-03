Added: 09.03.2020 18:05 | 3 views | 0 comments

A team of biologists from the Central Mindanao University has discovered a new endemic species of carnivorous plant in the montane tropical rainforests of Philippines. The newly-discovered species belongs to Nepenthes, a genus of tropical pitcher plants in the monotypic family Nepenthaceae. The genus comprises over 170 species, mostly native to Madagascar, Southeast Asia, and [...]