Study: Caffeine Significantly Enhances Problem-Solving Abilities But Not Creativity



Added: 09.03.2020 15:32 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thefirstscience.org



Caffeine increases the ability to focus and problem solve, but it doesn’t stimulate creativity, according to new research published in the journal Consciousness and Cognition. Caffeine is the most widely consumed psychotropic drug in the world, with numerous studies documenting the effects of caffeine on people’s alertness, vigilance, mood, concentration, and attentional focus. The effects [...] More in feedproxy.google.com »