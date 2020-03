Safety zone saves giant moons from fatal plunge



Numerical simulations showed that the temperature gradient in the disk of gas around a young gas giant planet could play a critical role in the development of a satellite system dominated by a single large moon, similar to Titan around Saturn. Researchers found that dust in the circumplanetary disk can create a 'safety zone,' which keeps the moon from falling into the planet as the system evolves. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Temperatures