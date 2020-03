Why organisms shrink in a warming world



Added: 09.03.2020 13:30 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: maps.thefullwiki.org



Everyone is talking about global warming. A team of paleontologists has recently investigated how prehistoric organisms reacted to climate change, basing their research on belemnites. These shrunk significantly when the water temperature rose as a result of volcanic activity approximately 183 million years ago, during the period known as the Toarcian. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Climate change Tags: Temperatures